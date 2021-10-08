Police detain man after Phoenix woman is stabbed multiple times

PHOENIX — A woman was transported to a local hospital after being stabbed multiple times while she was sleeping, the Phoenix Police Department said.
Officers responded to the scene near the intersection of 3rd and Portland streets where they detained a man, the department said. Authorities first received a call about the stabbing at 4:30 a.m.
The Phoenix Police Department has yet to release the following information:
- Identity of the victim or suspect
- Status of the suspect
- Events leading up to the incident
This is a developing story. Tune in to 12 News for the latest information.
12 News on YouTube
Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.