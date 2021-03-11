Police: Suspect shot at Mesa officer who tried to stop alleged drunk driver

The accused shooter allegedly tried to reload the gun to continue firing until a woman in the car stopped him.

MESA, Ariz. — An early morning traffic stop on Monday led to gunshots directed toward Mesa police and a pursuit before the suspects were arrested.

An officer noticed a car driving with a broken taillight near Country Club Drive around 2 a.m. and tried to pull it over, according to the Mesa Police Department. At that point, investigators said gunfire erupted from the passenger side of the car.

The driver sped off and led officers on a chase that reached speeds of 120 mph before finally stopping along the Beeline Highway at Fort McDowell Road.

Police said Chanceler Sandoval, 34, was the shooter who attempted to flee from the car but was quickly arrested. Sandoval allegedly told police that he was recently released from prison and didn’t want to go back.

Investigators found six spent shell casings in the car. He allegedly tried to reload the gun to continue firing until a woman in the car stopped him, police said.

The accused driver, 33-year-old Tobias Thomas, was arrested with a blood-alcohol level of 0.091 and allegedly told police he had been drinking all day before the chase.

Both men were arrested and booked into the Maricopa County Jail.

Sandoval faces numerous assault and drive-by shooting charges while Thomas faces DUI, endangerment and fleeing from law enforcement charges.

Up to Speed