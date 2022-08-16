Suspect stabbed man to death outside Mesa QuikTrip because he 'wanted to kill him,' police say

Roberto Villareal-Suarez was arrested Sunday by Mesa police for allegedly murdering a man near a QuikTrip convenience store.

Example video title will go here for this video

MESA, Ariz. — A Mesa man has allegedly confessed to fatally stabbing a man dozens of times near a QuikTrip store and stealing the victim's tablet.

Roberto Villareal-Suarez, 38, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of murdering 46-year-old Jose Feliciano near University Drive and Extension Road.

According to Mesa police, the victim was found lying in a pool of his blood in the roadway after he sustained at least 50 stab wounds across his chest, torso and back. The incident took place early Friday morning.

Investigators followed a blood trail that led them to an empty box for a tablet device and several other miscellaneous items.

Video surveillance footage recorded at the nearby QuikTrip store allegedly captured the victim getting into a physical altercation with the suspect.

The victim was seen attempting to stand up after the stabbing before he eventually collapsed in the middle of the traffic intersection, court records show.

The suspect allegedly told police he stabbed the victim several times because he "wanted to kill him." Villareal-Suarez claimed he took the victim's knife and used it to kill him before stealing his tablet.

The suspect was booked on charges of armed robbery and first-degree murder. He's being held on a $1 million bond.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.