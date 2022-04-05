Hit-and-run leaves man dead in Phoenix, police searching for suspect

The man was on foot when he was hit by a vehicle early Tuesday morning, the Phoenix Police Department said.

PHOENIX — Police are searching for the person responsible for the death of a man early Tuesday morning in Phoenix.

The man died from his injuries after he was hit by a vehicle near the intersection of 43rd Avenue and Ocotillo Road at around 1:15 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

Early details suggest that the man was on foot when the vehicle hit him, the department said. The driver of the vehicle left the scene before police arrived.

Police have yet to release the following information:

Name of the dead man

Suspect's vehicle description

Suspect's name and description

The investigation is ongoing.

