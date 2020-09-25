Suspect dead after Mesa police shooting in Tempe

Mesa PD says the suspect was in a stolen car and fled from police. At a second traffic stop, the police shooting occurred, officials said.

TEMPE, Ariz. — A man is dead following a police shooting in Tempe on Friday morning. Mesa PD said the man shot and killed was a stolen vehicle suspect who fled from police.

Mesa PD said the incident began in Mesa when Mesa PD officers found a man slumped over the wheel of a car in a Panda Express parking lot on North Dobson Road.

Police said the vehicle the man was in was reported as stolen. When officers began giving commands, the man drove off.

Mesa officers were able to find the suspect in a covered parking spot off Evergreen Road in Tempe and officers initiated another traffic stop.

Mesa PD said that's when the police shooting occurred. Police did not say what led to the shooting.

The suspect was rushed to the hospital and was pronounced dead. The man has not been identified.

12 News spoke to a witness at the scene, who says officers had guns out, shots were fired and police were doing compressions on someone. Police have not confirmed any details of a shooting.

Sky 12 was over the scene and saw multiple police cars in front of other vehicles in the residential area.

The Tempe Police Department is taking over the investigation into the shooting.