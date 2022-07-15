Man detained after 'situation' with police near I-17 and Bell Road

Officers were working an "active scene" near 27th Avenue and Bell Road but the scene has since been secured, police said.

PHOENIX — One person has been detained after a situation with police near Interstate 17 and Bell Road on Friday afternoon.

The Phoenix Police Department in a tweet said officers were working an "active scene" near 27th Avenue and Bell Road but the scene has since been secured.

Details about the situation have not been released.

Police are working an active scene in the area of 27th Ave/Bell Rd. For your safety please avoid the area. Monitor this Twitter account for updates. pic.twitter.com/ZU1LDppcHe — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) July 15, 2022

This is a breaking news story, 12 News will update this story as more information becomes available.

