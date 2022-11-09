PD: Suspects in custody after double shooting in Chandler

Police confirmed two suspects had been taken into custody, and there is no danger or ongoing threat to the community.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Two people have been rushed to the hospital after a double shooting near Pecos and Arizona Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

The Chandler Police Department encouraged citizens to stay inside while they searched for the suspect(s) involved. A short time later, police confirmed two suspects had been taken into custody, and there is no danger or ongoing threat to the community.

Details are limited at this time. If you have any information, you are encouraged to call 911 or Chandler police at 480-782-4130.

#ChandlerPD is working an active police incident near Palm Lane & Pecos. Lots of officers & police vehicles in the area. Please remain inside. Suspect(s) are outstanding. See Something Say Something 480-782-4130 or 911. pic.twitter.com/u3G8EuJNfn — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) November 9, 2022

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

