PD: Incident at Chandler Intel Facility leaves 1 dead, 1 injured, 1 in custody

The incident happened around 6:15 on Saturday morning, and authorities said that it took place between facility employees.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Chandler police are investigating a homicide at the Intel Ocotillo Campus. Police responded to the scene early Saturday morning. Officials said that one person is dead, another is in custody, and a third has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police identified the individual taken into custody as Derrick Lemond Simmons, 50. According to police, Simmons was arrested on charges of 1st degree murder and aggravated assault in connection to the incident described by police as a "violent homicide."

Chandler Police arrest suspect in violent homicide this morning near Dobson Rd. and Ocotillo Rd.#ChandlerPolice #ChandlerPD #ChandlerAZ pic.twitter.com/nipd2vYjUv — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) February 18, 2023

Around 6:15 a.m., officers were called to the Intel facility at 4500 S Dobson Rd. in Chandler, following reports of an assault.

"It appears this did involve employees from the [Intel] campus," said Chandler Police Sergeant Emma Huenneke, "We're not exactly sure of their relationship or their exact occupation, but they are employees of the facility."

Police have not disclosed the identity of the deceased. Police said the individual was "fatally injured from what appears to be blunt force trauma."

The injured person was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be okay, according to police.

We are currently investigating an incident near the area of Dobson Rd & Ocotillo Rd. This is an isolated incident, and there is no threat or danger to the public. pic.twitter.com/ib9acRRUUx — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) February 18, 2023

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News as we continue to update this article with more information.

