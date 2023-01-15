Police: Shooting in Sunnyslope leaves man dead

Authorities have yet to identify the man, and Phoenix police said that no arrests have been made.

PHOENIX — One man is dead after a shooting in Sunnyslope early Sunday morning. Phoenix police have not made any arrests at this time.

According to early reports, officers were called to the area of 3rd Street and Dunlap Avenue for a shooting. When they arrived officers found a man with a gunshot wound.

Phoenix fire provided treatment to the man, but he died of his injuries, officials said.

The area is currently closed for investigation as police work to learn what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made, police said.

Police have not identified the man, or any potential suspects at this time.

