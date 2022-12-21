Little information released on police shooting in Phoenix

The police shooting happened near the intersection of 43rd Avenue and Alta Vista Road.

PHOENIX — Investigators are at the scene of a police shooting in Phoenix, the city's police department said.

The shooting happened near the intersection of 43rd Avenue and Alta Vista Road, police said.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Officers have not yet released the following information:

The identity of the officer who fired their weapon

The events leading up to the shooting

Whether anyone was injured

Whether anyone was detained

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12News for the latest information.

