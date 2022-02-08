Police shooting involved in death of man in Mesa, officers say

The shooting happened near the intersection of University Drive and Dobson Road, the Mesa Police Department said.

MESA, Ariz. — A man is dead after a police shooting in Mesa, the city's police department said.

The shooting happened early Tuesday morning near the intersection of University Drive and Dobson Road, the department said. There were several police cars and crime scene tape at the scene near a townhouse complex.

Police have not yet released the following information:

Identity of the officers involved

Identity of the dead man

Events leading up to the shooting

Whether any officers were injured in the shooting

Officers are investigating the scene of the shooting, police said.

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12 News for the latest information.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.