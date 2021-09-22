Police shoot man, leaving him in critical condition during shots fired investigation in Glendale

Multiple callers, including a family member of the man, told police the man was armed and making suicidal statements, the Glendale Police Department said.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Officers shot a man late Tuesday night while they were investigating calls of shots fired, the Glendale Police Department said.

The man has since been transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Police originally responded to the scene near the intersection of 72nd Avenue and Glenn Drive around 9:30 p.m. after multiple people called reporting hearing gunshots in the area, the department said. A family member of the 25-year-old man also called saying he was outside of their house with a gun making suicidal statements.

The department has not said whether members of its Crisis Response Team, which was made to respond to mental health calls, were dispatched to the scene due to the report of suicidal statements or whether the department only dispatched armed officers.

Officers arrived to the scene and found the man was gone, police said. Officers learned from family members that the man had texted them threatening suicide and had fired shots outside of the house.

Police located the man an hour and a half later near the intersection of 60th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, two and a half miles away from where the original calls were made, the department said. The man attempted to flee when officers arrived at that area.

Two officers then shot the man when he turned towards them with a phone in one hand and another hand reportedly reaching for his waistband, the department said.

No other people were injured in this incident, police said. The department has yet to release the identity of the man.

