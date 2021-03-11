Police shoot man, cause life-threatening injuries after 'confrontation' in Glendale

The man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, the Glendale Police Department said.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A man was transported to a local hospital early Wednesday morning after being shot by police in Glendale, the city's police department said.

The man was shot by officers after they responded to a call of the man acting "erratically" near the intersection of Maryland and 62nd avenues, the department said.

Officers arrived on the scene just after midnight and reportedly saw the man get into a vehicle and fleeing, police said. The man swerved into a police car as he was fleeing.

Police pursued the man until he got out of his car and ran near the intersection of 62nd Avenue and Ocotillo Road, the department said. Police and the man got into the "confrontation" and shot him when they caught up on foot.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Police have yet to release the following information:

The identity and age of the man

The identity of the officer who shot the man

The department said they would not be providing any more updates this morning.

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12 News for the latest information.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

