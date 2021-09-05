Police shoot man while investigating an attempted convenience store robbery

A police officer located a suspect hiding between two cars in a mobile home community, the Glendale Police Department said.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A man has been transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was shot by police during an attempted robbery investigation, the Glendale Police Department said.

The department received reports of the attempted robbery of a convenience store near Bethany Home Road & 51st Avenue early Sunday morning, police said.

Officers learned at the scene that a man walked into the store, said he had a gun, and demanded the clerk give him all of the store's cigarettes and money, police said. Officers also learned that the man left the store after taking some items and threatening the clerk and everyone else in the store.

An officer later located a suspect in the same area on Bethany Home Road, police said. The suspect threatened to shoot police and ran into a nearby mobile home community, where officers later found the suspect again hiding between two cars.

The suspect threatened to shoot the officer and made a motion towards his waistband, police said. The officer fired his gun at the suspect, hitting him. The suspect was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not yet confirmed whether the suspect had a gun on him at the time of the shooting. The department has also not identified the suspect and has not confirmed whether the suspect is the same man who robbed the convenience store.

The Glendale Police Department said there would be no further updates to this investigation today. The department's public information officer and investigators will provide an update tomorrow.

