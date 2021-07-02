Police shoot, kill suicidal man with toddler and infant inside of apartment

The man walked toward officers with a raised firearm when officers began firing, police said.

MESA, Ariz. — Police officers shot and killed a man late Saturday night after suicide crisis negotiations failed, the Mesa Police Department said.

Officers were called to an apartment by the crisis line after the man made suicidal threats, police said. It was learned that an infant and toddler were also inside of the apartment with the man while officers were forming a perimeter.

The crisis line continued to speak with the man for 45 minutes when the man ended the call and exited the apartment, raising a firearm toward officers, police said. Officers deployed less-lethal rounds followed by lethal rounds at the man.

The man was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead, officers said. The children in the apartment were unharmed and reunited with family.

No other details have been released regarding the shooting or the identity of the man. The investigation is ongoing.

