Mesa officer shoots, kills man after being dispatched by city's new surveillance system

Police said they dispatched an officer after spotting the man shooting a gun on their new city surveillance cameras. The system comes from a crime-suppression grant.

MESA, Ariz. — A Mesa police officer shot and killed a man early Thursday morning after the officer was dispatched using a new city-wide surveillance system, the city's department said.

Police dispatched the officer to the intersection of Alma School Road and Main Street after the city surveillance system spotted a man shooting a gun, police said.

The man was no longer shooting the gun when the officer arrived at the scene, the department said. Investigators are unaware of what the man was originally shooting at.

The shooting happened after the officer arrived on scene, police said.

The surveillance system is part of the Mesa Police Department's new "Real-Time Crime Center," aimed at reducing gun violence in the city, the department told 12 News last September. The center is reportedly funded with COVID-19 relief money from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

The entire intersection has been closed and there was no estimated time of reopening.

No officers were injured in the incident, police said.

The department has yet to release the following details:

The identity of the victim of the shooting

The identity of the officer involved

This is the second man that officers from the Mesa Police Department have recently shot and killed.

Officers responded to calls about a family fight near University Drive and Dobson Road on Feb. 8 where they encountered a man armed with a replica handgun, the department said. Two officers shot the man who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

ORIGINAL STORY: Man dead after shooting involving Mesa police

