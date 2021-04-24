Police shoot, kill man in front yard of Casa Grande residence

The man was shot after refusing to drop the firearm he was holding standing over a woman in distress, police said.

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — A Casa Grande police officer shot and killed a man Friday night after the man refused to drop his firearm while standing over a woman in distress, the Casa Grande Police Department said.

Officers arrived to the scene near West 13th Street & North Crane Street after receiving multiple calls of shots fired, with at least one of the callers saying someone had been shot, police said. The officers located a man in the front yard of the residence, holding a firearm, and standing over a woman in distress.

The officers told the man to drop the firearm, and the man refused, police said. One of the officers then fired their gun, shooting the man.

The man was taken into custody and officers began providing first aid, the department said. More officers then arrived on the scene and provided first aid to the woman, who was suffering from a gunshot wound in her chest.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene once fire and medical responders arrived, police said. He was identified as a 52-year-old and next of kin notifications have not yet been confirmed.

The woman was flown to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, the department said.

Police believe that the man shot the woman at the scene based on evidence gathered, the department said. It is unknown how an altercation between the man and woman began, as well as what their relationship was.