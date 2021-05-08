Police shoot suspect after using 'grappler' to end pursuit

The vehicle the man was in was previously used in an armed robbery, the Phoenix Police Department said.

PHOENIX — A police officer shot a person in Phoenix Friday night after police saw them shoot a shotgun out of their car window, the Phoenix Police Department said.

A patrol sergeant reportedly saw a "suspicious vehicle" near the area of 35th and Peoria avenues, the department said. The officer then witnessed the driver point a gun out of the window and fire a shot in an unknown direction.

The Glendale Police Department advised the sergeant that the vehicle was recently used in an armed robbery as the sergeant started a pursuit, police said. The vehicle ended up being brought to a stop as other officers joined the pursuit and used the department's "Grappler" device.

Happy Valley Road is closed in both directions at 55th Avenue due to the incident. Police have not yet released information on when the road will be reopened.

As officers approached the vehicle giving verbal commands to the person, they raised the shotgun towards one of the officers, police said. The officer shot his service gun, hitting the person inside.

Officers then fired a "less lethal" munition into the car to ensure safety, the department said. Police removed the person from the inside of the car and began life-saving measures.

The person was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.