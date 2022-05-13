Police shoot, kill alleged burglary suspect armed with a machete

The man reportedly charged responding officers, the Yuma Police Department said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

YUMA, Ariz. — A man died in Yuma on Wednesday after he was shot by two police officers, the city's police department said.

The man, identified as 32-year-old Felipe De Jesus Herrera Jr., was shot and killed after he allegedly charged at an officer responding to a burglary call, the department said.

Officers responded to the scene near the intersection of 5th Avenue and 9th Street and made contact with Herrera when they arrived, police said. Herrera was reportedly armed with a machete.

The responding officers made repeated attempts to de-escalate the situation and told Herrera to drop the weapon, the department said. Police shot an "electronic control device" on Herrera but it was not effective. Herrera charged at the officer and was shot soon afterward.

The two officers who shot Herrera were placed on administrative leave per department protocol, police said.

