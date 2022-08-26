Police shoot, critically injure man in Glendale. Investigators found the body of the suspect's father nearby

No officers were injured in the exchange of gunfire and there are no other threats to the public, the Glendale Police Department said.

Example video title will go here for this video

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A 26-year-old man is in custody after being shot by police while exchanging gunfire with them late Thursday night in Glendale, the city's police department said.

The man, who has yet to be identified by police, is facing multiple charges. Investigators believe he is responsible for the death of his father, whose body was found nearby.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital with a critical injury, but is expected to survive, the department said.

Officers arrived on the scene after getting a 911 call about a potential domestic violence situation, police said. They called for backup after hearing shots being fired inside a residence.

SWAT reportedly arrived on the scene when the victim started shooting at officers. The suspect was shot by officers and was extracted from the residence by a K9 dog.

This is a developing incident. Tune in to 12News for the latest information.

Latest Arizona news

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.