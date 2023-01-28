Police: Man arrested while setting up Molotov cocktails in Scottsdale

55-year-old Bradley Holmes was arrested in connection with a string of cases involving Molotov cocktails being used to torch vehicles in Scottsdale.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Scottsdale Police Department said that they have made an arrest in connection with multiple incidents wherein Molotov cocktails were used to damage vehicles in the city.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, detectives surveilling the Mercado Del Lago shopping center on Hayden Road in Scottsdale saw a man setting up three Molotov cocktails near the parking garage.

According to reports, detectives waited until they were sure the man was "definitely setting up what appeared to be Molotov cocktail devices," when they confronted the man and arrested him without further incident.

The man was identified as 55-year-old Bradley Holmes, and he has since been booked into Maricopa County Jail on charges of misconduct involving weapons.

Authorities said there isn't a known motive as to why Holmes was reportedly doing this, but additional evidence that appeared to connect him to the other incidents was found in his home.

The first incident occurred on Jan. 7 at 7:50 p.m. near Hayden Road and East Via de Ventura. Police said a silver 2018 Lexus was torched with an accelerant that appears to have been some sort of Molotov cocktail.

A similar incident occurred on Jan. 14 at about 7:15 p.m. at Postino Highland. Police said a third vehicle was damaged on Jan. 17 at the same location around 8:45 p.m.

A fourth related incident happened on Jan. 21 around 8 p.m. in the parking lot of Campo Italian, Hayden Road, and East Via de Ventura.

