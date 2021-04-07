Police searching for suspects after man is shot and has car stolen

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, the Phoenix Police Department said.

PHOENIX — A man is in a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was shot and had his car stolen late Saturday night, the Phoenix Police Department said.

A suspect approached the victim's vehicle, pointed a gun at him, and demanded the victim's vehicle around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of 15th Avenue and Indian School Road, police said. The victim refused and was the suspect shot him.

The suspect then took the victim's vehicle, officers said. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers later located the victim's vehicle but the suspects have yet to be found, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation. Tune into 12 News for the latest information.

Latest Arizona News