Police searching for suspect in the shooting of a 17-year-old in Phoenix

The Phoenix Police Department said the investigation is still in the very early stages.

PHOENIX — A 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting Sunday night in Phoenix, the city's police department said.

Officers were called to the scene near Desert West Park to reports of shots fired, the department said. They found 17-year-old Erin Carrillo Felix with a gunshot wound.

Phoenix Fire Department personel responded to the scene and pronounced Felix dead, police said. The investigation is reportedly still in the very early stages and investigators are working to locate the suspect and determine what led to the shooting.