SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Scottsdale Police Department is searching for two suspects wanted in a burglary last month.

The two burglars stole thousands of dollars of property from the residence on Jan. 15, according to police. Firearms, electronics and jewelry were among the items stolen.

The first suspect is described as being a thin-built, 6-foot tall man with a thin mustache, goatee and long hair, according to authorities.

The second suspect is described as a 5-foot-8 man with a shaved head and medium to heavy build, the police department said. He was called "Jay" by the first suspect in the security video.

If you have any information regarding this case, police ask you to contact the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000 or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 for anonymous comments.

