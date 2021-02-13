Police searching for SUV that struck sergeant during street race investigation

The black SUV had two people inside when it fled the scene after hitting the on-foot police officer.

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Tempe Police Department is searching for the occupants of a black SUV that hit an on-foot sergeant during a street race investigation Friday night, police said.

The sergeant and another officer were arresting someone who was doing burnouts when they noticed a gathering of vehicles parked in handicapped spaces, without handicapped tags, that looked similar to street racing activity, police said.

The two officers were approaching the vehicles on foot to warn the drivers of the violation when one of the SUVs accelerated out of the parking spot and struck the sergeant from behind, the department said. The black SUV then fled the scene while driving erratically southbound on Mill Avenue.

The sergeant sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to fully recover. The department has not released any further details on the SUV or the occupants inside.

Anyone with any information about the incident or identity of those involved is encouraged to contact the department at 480-350-8311.