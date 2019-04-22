PHOENIX — Police in Glendale are looking for a white Dodge Journey they believe was used as a getaway car in the shooting death of a 25-year-old last week.

According to the Glendale Police Department, Tyler Andrew Mead was standing in a front yard of a home near 73rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road on April 17 when he was approached by two suspects.

One of the suspects shot Mead and both of them ran to the end of the street where a white Dodge Journey was waiting for them, according to Glendale police.

Mead was dead when officers arrived at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000 or through Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.