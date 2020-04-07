Police searching for suspects in alleged El Mirage double homicide

El Mirage Police Department officers found two dead men in a mobile home when responding to a check-welfare call, police said.

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. — El Mirage Police Department officers are searching for suspects after they found two dead men on Friday.

Officers were dispatched to a mobile home near the intersection of West Greenway Road & Main Street to conduct a check welfare call Friday morning, police said. An individual said they had not been able to contact their family member at the residence since Father's Day.

Officers allegedly found an unsecured carport door that led into the home and made entry, police said. The officers reportedly found two dead men inside the residence after they entered.

Detectives reported that the homeowner's vehicle, a silver 2004 Mercury Sable four-door sedan with license plate number 702WRB, is missing from the residence.

Police have been able to identify both victims but have not released their names. The investigation is ongoing.