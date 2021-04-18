Police searching for suspect in South Phoenix fatal shooting

Officers were already at the scene during the time of the shooting, but the reason was not shared by police.

PHOENIX — A man has died after being hit by gunfire in South Phoenix, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Police were reportedly already at the scene near 16th Street and Southern Avenue when the victim was shot, the department said. No details as to why officers were at the scene were relayed.

The gunfire came from an unknown suspect, police said.

Officers on the scene attempted to render medical aid to the victim, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene when Phoenix firefighters arrived.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness.