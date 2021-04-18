Police searching for suspect in South Phoenix fatal shooting

PHOENIX — A man has died after being hit by gunfire in South Phoenix, the Phoenix Police Department said.
Police were reportedly already at the scene near 16th Street and Southern Avenue when the victim was shot, the department said. No details as to why officers were at the scene were relayed.
The gunfire came from an unknown suspect, police said.
Officers on the scene attempted to render medical aid to the victim, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene when Phoenix firefighters arrived.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness.
This is an ongoing investigation. Tune into 12 News for the latest information.