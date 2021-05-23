Police searching for suspect in Phoenix fatal hit-and-run

The victim, a 65-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene near the intersection of 35th avenue and Palm Lane, police said.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is searching for the driver of a black SUV after a fatal hit and run late Saturday night.

Officers were called to the scene near 35th Avenue and Palm Lane around 11:45 p.m. Saturday night, the department said. They found the victim, a 65-year-old man, laying in the roadway with life threatening injuries.

Personnel from the Phoenix Fire Department arrived at the scene not long later and pronounced the man dead at the scene, police said.

Witnesses at the scene told officers that the man was crossing north of the intersection when a black SUV hit him, the department said. The vehicle continued to drive after hitting the man.

Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.