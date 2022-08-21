Police searching for suspect in multiple armed robberies

Phoenix Police have put out a Silent Witness request for information on a woman who was recorded robbing several local convenience stores.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was recorded robbing multiple businesses on Wednesday, Aug. 3, and Thursday, Aug. 4.

Police said that between the dates, the woman entered several businesses and demanded money from employees, threatening them with a handgun in the process.

She was described as a white or Hispanic woman with black hair, roughly 25 years old, and standing at 5-feet 5-inches and 120 pounds.

The robberies took place near 1600 East Bell Road, 154000 North 40th Street, 4000 East Union Hills Drive, and 5600 East Bell Road.

Authorities are asking that anyone with information about this woman's identity or whereabouts contact police through the Silent Witness program.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed