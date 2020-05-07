Police searching for suspect in burglary and homicide incident

Police say they found the body after responding to a burglary near the intersection of Lake Shore & North 28th Drive.

PHOENIX — Officers are asking the public for information in helping find potential suspects related to a burglary and homicide case.

An officer responded to a residential burglary near the intersection of Lake Shore and North 28th Drive, police said. When the officer arrived, they located an unresponsive adult male inside the ransacked home.

Phoenix Fire personnel arrived later and pronounced the victim dead on the scene, police said.

Anyone with information is asked by detectives to call the Violent Crime Bureau at 602-262-6141 or to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.