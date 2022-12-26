Police searching for suspect after deadly Phoenix shooting

A man was found with gunshot wounds on Camelback Road, police said. He was transported to a hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

PHOENIX — Officers are searching for an outstanding suspect in a shooting that left one man dead in Phoenix late Sunday night, the city's police department said.

Responding officers found a man with gunshot wounds near the intersection of Camelback Road and 41st Drive, police said. The man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The man, who has yet to be identified by police, was later pronounced dead.

Detectives are investigating the scene for any information on how the shooting occurred, but do not have any suspects.

Anyone with information is instructed to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness.

