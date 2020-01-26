Authorities in the West Valley are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in downtown Glendale on Saturday night.

It was not an active shooter situation, police said.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries after the shooting occurred near 57th Drive and Glendale Avenue.

The shooting took place in the street, police said.

There was no suspect description given.

Police have set up a perimeter in the area to search for the suspect and are asking people to remain out of the area.

This is a developing situation. Stay tuned to 12 News for the latest.

