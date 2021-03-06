Police searching for suspect after 2 women were shot in Phoenix

Police are investigating an active scene in the area of Cental Avenue and Dobbins Road.

PHOENIX — Two women were rushed to the hospital after being shot in Phoenix Thursday night.

The shooting happened near Central Avenue and Dobbins Road. One of the victims is in critical condition.

Officers responded to the scene around 7:10 p.m. and located two victims with gunshot wounds, police said.

The suspect is a man related to the victims, and police say he fled on foot after the incident. Authorities didn't provide his description.

Officers are investigating what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story, 12 News will update as more information is available.

Up to Speed