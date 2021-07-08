Police searching for suspect accused of vandalizing Prescott Valley businesses

If you have any information about the suspect, you’re asked to call police at Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — Police are searching for a man investigator said damaged multiple Prescott Valley businesses last week.

The department shared two photos of the suspect seen on surveillance video. Police said the suspect damaged doors and windows of three shops along Florentine Road between July 1 and July 3.

Authorities didn’t say how much damage was caused.

The man is described as a white man in his 20s with a thin build and a short haircut.

He was last seen wearing glasses, a button-up shirt and khaki pants.

If you have any information about the suspect, you’re asked to call police at Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

Up to Speed