Police are searching for a suspect after an elementary school student in Chandler reported that a man grabbed her arm as she was walking in the area early Thursday.

The Chandler Police Department said the fourth-grade student was walking to school when a suspect in his 20s approached her and grabbed her arm.

The girl was not injured.

The suspect did not speak or say anything to the young girl, police added.

The girl was walking in the area of 99 W. Palomino Dr., located off of Arizona Avenue north of Warner Road, when the incident occurred.

Officers responded to the assault call at Sirrine Elementary School, a Mesa Public School, located at 591 W. Mesquite Road.

The girl was able to run to the school and report the incident.

The suspect was described as being tall, wearing a black, Adidas long-sleeved shirt, black pants and possibly gray shoes. The Adidas logo was white and on the front of the shirt. Police said the suspect smelled of alcohol.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call the Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4130.