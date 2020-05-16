Police searching for man after alleged attempted sexual assault

The suspect was caught on camera sexually assaulting a woman while she was working, Silent Witness said.

PHOENIX — Police are looking for a man who allegedly attempted to sexually assault a woman in Phoenix on May 12.

The man physically grabbed a woman while she was working and made sexually suggestive comments to her, Silent Witness said. The woman fought the suspect off, who then fled the area.

The man was described as a white or Hispanic man between 20 to 30-years-old with tattoos on his neck, a possible tattoo on his cheek, and a possible scar on his hairline, police said. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, black pants, and black shoes with white soles.

Investigators asked anyone with information regarding the man or incident to anonymously contact Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.