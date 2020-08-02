PHOENIX — Police are searching for the man who robbed several central Phoenix stores at gunpoint.

Police say the suspect pulled out a gun and stole cigarettes and cash from four convenience stores near Buckeye Road and Central Avenue between Dec. 29 and Jan. 7.

Surveillance video shows the suspect entering the store undisguised and acting like a normal customer before robbing the clerk.

Another suspect was involved in one of the robberies, police say.

If you have any information about the suspects, you’re asked to contact police at 480-WITNESS.

(Phoenix Police Department)

