Phoenix police searching for shooting suspect near Scottsdale city limits

Police said two suspects fled to an apartment complex near 64th Street and McDowell Road. One person is already in custody, police said.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Phoenix police are searching for a shooting suspect near the Scottsdale city line. According to early reports, one person has already been taken into custody.

Around 3:45 a.m., Phoenix police officers responded to a shooting near 7th Street and Desert Lane from a person who claimed they were shot and now driving after the alleged shooters.

The suspects refused to pull over for police and drove until they reached an apartment complex near 64th Street and McDowell Road where they got out to flee on foot.

Police took one of the suspects into custody, and are still searching for the second person.

Scottsdale police are helping with the investigation and temporarily closed McDowell Road in the area. The roadway has since reopened.

McDowell Rd is back OPEN from the earlier restrictions. Thank you for your patience while we assisted Phoenix PD with their criminal investigation. — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) July 19, 2023

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

