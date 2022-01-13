Authorities searching for Phoenix man wanted for fraud

Rowlands is the owner of Scottsdale Gold and Silver company and is wanted for fraudulent schemes targeting elderly victims’ retirement accounts.

PHOENIX — Police are asking for the public's help as they try to find a man wanted in connection to a Phoenix fraud investigation.

Phoenix Police Department investigators are asking for the current whereabouts of Michael (Mike) Kent Rowlands. He is the owner of Scottsdale Gold and Silver company and is wanted for fraudulent schemes targeting elderly victims’ retirement accounts.

In a release from authorities, officials shared videos of Rowlands on local media shows.

If anyone has information on Rowlands' whereabouts they are urged to contact Crime Stop or Silent Witness to remain anonymous.

