Authorities search for man guilty of sexual exploitation of a minor in Cottonwood

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. — A nationwide warrant has been issued for a man found guilty of 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and other charges in Cottonwood, officials said.

On July 15, a Yavapai County jury found Joel Frederick Deems, 51, of Cottonwood, guilty of 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, 10 counts of voyeurism, and 10 counts of surreptitious viewing.

Deems case was tried in his absence after he failed to appear for his trial, authorities said.

The case began from a report by the victim’s parents to the Clarkdale Police Department on Dec. 18, 2016. According to a release, the report was filed after the parents found hidden cameras in their children’s bathroom.

Officials said Deems had been renting a room from the parents for six months. During an investigation, officers found two cameras in the bathroom that were disguised behind a mirror and some artwork.

In a release from authorities, it was described that the bathroom art was placed there by Deems “for the girls.” One camera was directed towards the toilet and the other towards the shower, authorities said.

During a search warrant of Deems’s van, police found two pairs of children’s underwear and two jars of Vaseline, one mostly empty. Police also said authorities also seized Deems’s cell phone and laptop. The forensic examination of the equipment later revealed numerous sexually exploitive images of children less than 15 years of age.

Deems is facing a minimum of 100 years in the Arizona State Prison. A judge issued a nationwide non-bondable warrant for Deems' arrest after the verdict.

If you see Deems or know where he is currently located, please call and report it to your local law enforcement agency or the Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

Deems is described as a white male, 5’11” tall, approximately 185 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes.

