Police say parents, students witnessed a man touching himself at school

Cory McClain was seen on video taken by parents on April 18.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — A man was arrested after police say he was walking around Desert Horizon Elementary School while exposed and touching himself, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Cory McClain was seen on video taken by parents on April 18 and later located after a worker at the school recognized him as living in the area.

Police tracked him down to a nearby address and said McClain tried to run but gave up after about 30 feet.

Court paperwork says students were out on recess and also saw McClain.

McClain faces indecent exposure and interfering with an educational institution charges. He also had a warrant for a previous trespassing complaint.

McClain is not listed as a current sex offender on the Maricopa County Sex Offender Registry.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.