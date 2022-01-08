No injuries reported after gunshots erupt outside Chandler Fashion Center

The Chandler Police Department says it is not an active shooter situation, but the mall is being evacuated.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Police swarmed the area around Chandler Fashion Center Monday night after gunshots were reported outside the mall.

First responders rushed to the area around 7 p.m. Police say the gunfire erupted outside the mall, and no one was hurt.

The mall was evacuated, and some businesses were locked down during the confusion.

The Chandler Police Department says it was not an active shooter situation, but the investigation is still ongoing.

Police said there is no danger to the community or mall at this time.

Investigators believe two groups of people got into an argument in the parking lot near the Harkins movie theater when one person pulled out a gun and fired multiple times.

The suspects fled before officers arrived, but they were seen on surveillance video.

Police won't provide any description of the suspects or any vehicles until a more thorough investigation.

#ChandlerPD is investigating a shooting at the Chandler Fashion Mall that happened outside. No victims have been located. This is NOT an active shooter incident. The suspects left prior to police arrival. No danger to the community or mall at this time. Ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/0Z25Uc6Kpe — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) August 2, 2022

