PHOENIX — Police are responding to a reported shooting on West Glendale Avenue in Phoenix.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, officers responded to a residence near 19th and Glendale avenues for the shooting.

Officers found a man with a gunshot injury at the scene, according to Phoenix PD. Police stated he was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A woman was also on the scene, and officers are attempting to gather more information from her, police said.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as future developments happen.