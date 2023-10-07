PD: 18-year-old shot in parking lot of Westgate, suspects on the loose

The shooting happened Monday afternoon at the mall near Glendale and 91st avenues.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Glendale police are looking for at least three suspects accused of shooting and seriously injuring a young man at Westgate Entertainment District on Monday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened just before 4 p.m. in the southern part of the parking lot at the shopping center near Glendale and 91st avenues.

Authorities said preliminary information suggests two groups were involved in an altercation when the 18-year-old man was shot.

Officials said the victim was transported to the hospital with critical, non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they are searching for three suspects who drove off in a light-colored sedan.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Glendale police.

Shooting investigation at #Westgate in #Glendale. We’re told an 18-year-old was shot multiple times and is in critical condition. Police are now searching for three suspects. pic.twitter.com/T263QeIvH1 — Chase Golightly (@ChaseGolightly) July 11, 2023

History of Westgate shootings:

Monday's shooting is not the first to break out at the popular entertainment district.

In December of 2022, Glendale police said that one man was shot after he bumped into another man outside the Desert Diamond Arena.

Shortly after, there was a report that a fight had broken out in the Westgate Entertainment District.

There, police found a 33-year-old man who had been shot. Authorities say the injury was non-life-threatening, and the man was taken to a local hospital.

Officers were told that the victim had left the concert when he bumped into another person, and an argument broke out between the two.

The second man involved in the fight left the area, then returned and shot the victim, police said.

In April of 2022, Armando Hernandez, the man who shot three people at Westgate Entertainment District in May 2020, pleaded guilty to four counts against him in Maricopa County Superior Court.

Hernandez recorded himself pulling a weapon out of his car and told police he was targeting couples that day.

He was seen on a surveillance camera walking through the parking lot with a rifle. He shot an adult woman and two teens. All of the victims survived and were treated for their injuries.

He surrendered himself to Glendale police and later told them he wanted to shoot at least ten people to "gain some respect."

Under the terms of the plea deal, he's not allowed to return to Westgate or have contact with any of his victims.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.

