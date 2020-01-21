MESA, Ariz. — Mesa police are investigating a shooting near a park on Tuesday morning.
Officers responded to a shooting call around 9 a.m. near Rancho del Mar Park on West Guadalupe Road.
Officers say they found a person who had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing.
