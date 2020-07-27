Police conducting active shooting investigation at Walmart in Taylor, Arizona

Snowflake-Taylor police confirmed on Facebook officers responded to an "active incident" at a Walmart location in town.

TAYLOR, Arizona — Officers responded to an "active incident" at a Walmart location in Taylor, Arizona, according to a Facebook post from the Snowflake-Taylor police department.

Snowflake police said there is an active shooting investigation happening at the Walmart. Authorities recommend people avoid the area around the store.

The Facebook post says, "We wanted to inform you that there is an active incident going on at the Taylor Walmart. Please avoid that area if it all possible."