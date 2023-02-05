Police release video showing 'person of interest' in death of woman in desert area of north Phoenix

Police said investigators were able to locate a short surveillance video clip of a person of interest in the case.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have released surveillance video of a "person of interest" in the homicide of a 29-year-old woman found in a desert area in north Phoenix.

According to police, the body of Lauren Heike, 29, was discovered in a "desert area" close to a neighborhood near Mayo Boulevard and Scottsdale Road on Saturday around 10:30 a.m.

"Heike was found to have trauma to her body," police said.

The Phoenix Fire Department pronounced Heike dead on the scene.

Police said investigators were able to locate a short surveillance video clip of a person of interest. The person is described as having a dark complexion who was near the area of the crime. Detectives believe this person may have information related to the case.

Police are urging the community to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings.

"If a hike or walk is in your plans, do so with a partner," police said. "If you see something suspicious, call the police and be a good witness."

Anyone with information about the case should contact the Phoenix Police Department, or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish).

NEW INFO ON HOMICIDE investigation. Police are hoping someone can help them identify the person in this short video who may have info on a homicide case from 6500 E Libby Street. Anyone with info call police or @SilentwitnessAZ

Original media advisory:https://t.co/8ITIbfihky pic.twitter.com/2vnwY840NC — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) May 3, 2023

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.