PHOENIX — Police released a sketch of the man they say raped a woman outside an animal clinic in Phoenix.

The assault happened on March 28. Police said the female employee was leaving Amigo Animal Clinic near Claire Drive and Cave Creek Road when she was attacked and strangled from behind.

She told police when she woke up she felt like she had been sexually assaulted.

Police said the employee had confronted the man as he exposed and fondled himself outside the clinic earlier in the day, just feet from a daycare next door.

The suspect is described as a white man with a medium build, brown curly or wavy shoulder-length hair and a full beard. He is about 6 feet tall and 35 to 50 years old.

At the time of the assault, police said the man was wearing jeans and a blue plaid shirt with a white thermal shirt underneath.

Phoenix Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 or 480-837-8446 for Spanish. Callers may remain anonymous and earn a reward of up to $1,000.