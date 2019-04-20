AVONDALE, Ariz. — Avondale police released a sketch of a man accused of sexually assaulting a child at an Avondale park Wednesday afternoon.

A child reported being approached by an older man walking in the area of Donnie Hale Park near Pima Street and 107th Avenue around 2:30 p.m.

Police said the suspect sexually assaulted the child near the restroom area of the park and left the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a “chubby” Hispanic man around 5-foot-7 or 5-foot-8 with short brown hair that is receding, a beard with some gray hair in it and teeth that are yellow and rotting. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and green shorts.

If you have any information, contact the Avondale Police Department at 623-333-7238 or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.